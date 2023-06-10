Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy |

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One. The actor, who is known for doing deadly stunts for his films, also shares a good rapport with his stunt doubles. Now, pictures of the stuntmen looking similar to Cruise have gone viral.

The pictures that caused online frenzy show Cruise standing with his stunt doubles in the character of Ethan Hunt. While many were baffled by the uncanny resemblance, it is now revealed that the images were generated using artificial intelligence by a group known as MidJourney.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Meyers. Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise's final bow as Ethan Hunt.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' will be out in theatres on July 12.

In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt reprise their roles from previous Mission: Impossible films. Part One also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales, and Charles Parnell.

