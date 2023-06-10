 Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentReal Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

The pictures that caused online frenzy show Cruise standing with his stunt doubles in the character of Ethan Hunt.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy |

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One. The actor, who is known for doing deadly stunts for his films, also shares a good rapport with his stunt doubles. Now, pictures of the stuntmen looking similar to Cruise have gone viral.

The pictures that caused online frenzy show Cruise standing with his stunt doubles in the character of Ethan Hunt. While many were baffled by the uncanny resemblance, it is now revealed that the images were generated using artificial intelligence by a group known as MidJourney.

Read Also
Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One New Trailer: Tom Cruise’s Charisma and high-octane...
article-image

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who's back after previously helming Rogue Nation and Fallout. The film is produced by Cruise, McQuarrie, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, and Jake Meyers. Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will be released on June 28, 2024, is expected to be Cruise's final bow as Ethan Hunt.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' will be out in theatres on July 12.

In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Czerny, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt reprise their roles from previous Mission: Impossible films. Part One also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, Rob Delaney, Indira Varma, Shea Whigham, Mark Gatiss, Esai Morales, and Charles Parnell.

Read Also
Tom Cruise in search of someone special after Shakira turns him down
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot...

Farah Khan Reveals Half Of Salman Khan's Song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Was Shot...

Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

Birthday Girl Tejasswi Prakash Cuts 9 Cakes With Fans On Naagin 6 Sets

Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

Real Or AI-Generated? Pictures Of Tom Cruise's Stunt Doubles Cause Online Frenzy

Amit Sadh Shares Unseen BTS Photos As He Wraps Up 'Main' In Mumbai

Amit Sadh Shares Unseen BTS Photos As He Wraps Up 'Main' In Mumbai

Aamir Khan To Turn Villain For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan To Turn Villain For SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Next? Here's What We Know