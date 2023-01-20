Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Pet doggo happens to be the surprise ring-bearer on special day; WATCH

Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant was engaged to Radhika Merchant at their plush Altamont Road residence Antilia on Thursday in a traditional ceremony that included rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi. The love ring was brought to the stage by Ambani's dog to mark the pawfect celebration. WATCH:

In the video, we can see a bodyguard bringing the doggo to the engagement floor. Then, the surprise ring-bearer walks towards the couple as they pick their love ring for the most-awaited moment.

Several Bollywood celebs marked their presence at the grand event hoisted at the Ambani's residence in Mumbai.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for a few years. After their engagement, the couple posed for the assembled photographers in traditional attire along with family. A few days ago, the couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training.

Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies from Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance industries in various capacities including as a member on the Boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

