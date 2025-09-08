'Joota Khayega Merese... Aur Janta Se Pitwaungi', Lady Passenger Thrashes Uber Driver For Ending Ride Midway; WATCH | X @DeepikaBhardwaj

Viral videos of fights between cab drivers and passengers are not new for netizens. One such clip is currently going viral on the Internet, which shows a lady passenger fuming over her Uber driver for ending the ride midway as his car broke down. The lady scolds the driver harshly and threatens him that she will get him beaten by the public if he tries to make a complaint about her. The driver recorded the whole scene with his phone, and the video is now going viral. The lady thrashing the driver is receiving backlash from the netizens.

All You Need To Know:

The video starts abruptly while the lady sitting in the back seat of the cab scolds the driver. It all started when the Uber driver had to pull over his vehicle and cancel the ride as his car broke down mid-ride. The disappointed passenger, who had already made a full payment for the ride, suspected that this was a scam by the driver and demanded a full refund, as she had paid the fare directly to Uber through the app.

However, the driver did not receive the money immediately and refused to pay her the refund. He also told her that if she reports the scene on Uber, she will get the refund directly via app, but the enraged lady continued thrashing the driver rudely.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The lady passenger threatens Uber driver:

The driver politely told the lady to report a complaint on Uber if she wanted a refund for the ride. He also stated that he will file a complaint against her for her inappropriate behavior towards him. He accuses her of abusing him, to which the lady said, "Mera mu main jo marzi bolu." Further, the driver asked her to step down from his cab, to which the lady replied, "Nahi utrungi, utaar, aukat hain toh utaar ke dikha de."

The lady further also threatens the driver, she said, "Mu pe bol rahi hoon, chappal uthaungi aur mu pe marungi, aur pitwaungi puri janta se, alag, badtamizi karega mere sath toh." The video was shared by @DeepikaBhardwaj on X and is going viral for all the right reasons. The text on the video draws attention to the rude behavior of the lady passenger towards the driver and how this could have been averted with more calmer mind.