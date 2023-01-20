Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant engaged in Mumbai

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant |

Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant was engaged to Radhika Merchant at their plush Altamont Road residence Antilia on Thursday in a traditional ceremony that included rituals such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi.

What is Gol Dhana?

Gol Dhana is a traditional pre-wedding Gujarati ceremony that is similar to a modern engagement. Gol means jaggery, and dhana means coriander seeds. These items are distributed at the groom’s house, where the event takes place. The bride’s family arrives at the groom’s residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchange rings and seek the blessings of elders. The Merchant family received a warm welcome from the Ambanis amidst aarti and chanting of mantras.

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have known each other for a few years. After their engagement, the couple posed for the assembled photographers in traditional attire along with family. A few days ago, the couple had a traditional roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharat Natyam for eight years and is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Merchant made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand arangetram at the Jio World Centre at the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Arangetram is a Tamil word that implies ascent to the stage by a dancer on completionof formal training. Anant, son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, completed his studies at Brown University in the USA and has since served at Reliance Industries in various capacities, including as a member on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He currently leads the energy business of RIL.

