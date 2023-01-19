Photos: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get engaged in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members on January 19

Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and got rokafied a few weeks ago in Rajasthan

Earlier today, ceremonies such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi were also held

Reportedly, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family, led by Nita Ambani

At the engagement venue, the functions started with a Ganesh Puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika

Anant and Radhika exchanged rings after Isha Ambani announced the commencement of the ceremony

The family also posed for the shutterbugs after the ceremony

Anant is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.

