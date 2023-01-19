Photos: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant get engaged in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged in the presence of close friends and family members on January 19
Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and got rokafied a few weeks ago in Rajasthan
Earlier today, ceremonies such as Gol Dhana and Chunari Vidhi were also held
Reportedly, guests were treated to a surprise performance by Ambani family, led by Nita Ambani
At the engagement venue, the functions started with a Ganesh Puja followed by the reading of the traditional Lagan Patrika
Anant and Radhika exchanged rings after Isha Ambani announced the commencement of the ceremony
The family also posed for the shutterbugs after the ceremony
Anant is the younger son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant.
