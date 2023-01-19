PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai Press Club

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday evening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple posed in front of a wall full of memories

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The wall had pictures of Alia and Ranbir and some of their most candid moments

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was even seen discussing the iconic picture of Alia and Katrina Kaif greeting each other with Ranbir looking at them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Both Ranbir and Alia opted for neutral colours for the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple was at Mumbai Press Club to launch the calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They posed with the calendars and also interacted with the media present there

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia and Ranbir also posed with the photographers at the press club

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST photos with baby Raha
Find out More