PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai Press Club

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 19, 2023
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday evening
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple posed in front of a wall full of memories
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The wall had pictures of Alia and Ranbir and some of their most candid moments
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple was even seen discussing the iconic picture of Alia and Katrina Kaif greeting each other with Ranbir looking at them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Both Ranbir and Alia opted for neutral colours for the event
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple was at Mumbai Press Club to launch the calendar, Mumbai Moments 2023
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They posed with the calendars and also interacted with the media present there
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia and Ranbir also posed with the photographers at the press club
Photo by Viral Bhayani
