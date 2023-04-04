 Anand Mahindra suggests CSK should have special uniform for MS Dhoni; netizens come up with interesting costume designs
Anand Mahindra on Twitter wrote that CSK should have a special uniform with a cape for MS Dhoni; enthusiastic fans share images of their favourite cricketer in different costumes

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
Dhoni is one of the most loved Indian cricketers. Even, industrialist Anand Mahindra recently, showed his liking for Dhoni and said that he thinks of him as nothing short of a superhero.

In a recent IPL 2023 match between CSK’s (Chennai Super King) match against LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) on Monday, April 3; MS Dhoni made his fans happy as he hit two consecutive sixes in the final over of the innings and smashed Mark Wood for two back-to-back sixes. Fans couldn't stop praising about Dhoni and joining the bandwagon, Anand Mahindra was all praise for the cricketer himself.

He also had a suggestion for the organisers of the team. He said as Dhoni is no lesser than a superhero; attaching a cape along with his CSK uniform doesn’t seem like a bad idea, no? He even urged Twitter users to come up with some innovative and interesting cape designs.

“I think @ChennaiIPL now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of #MSDhoni How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with proposed cape designs?” he wrote, sharing a video from Monday’s match.

Look at his post below:

article-image

Dhoni fans were waiting to don a thinking hat and show their creativity for their adorable cricketer. The images shared by the Twitter users were AI generated and even, The Mahindra Group Chairman picked his favourite from among these.

Look at the images shared by the netizens suggesting uniform for the legendary cricketer MS Dhoni:

article-image

