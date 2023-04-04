 WATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

WATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Heavy snowfall caused difficulty in driving vehicles due to slippery roads on the south portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu | Twitter

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy snowfall including Kullu and Manali and neighbouring regions causing slippery roads and resulting in many vehicles being stuck at Atal Tunnel.

There was snowfall on the high peaks of district Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti on Monday, April 3. Along with Rohtang, Baralacha, Kunzum Pass, Shinkula Pass and Jalodi Pass along with Atal Tunnel Rohtang's North and South Portals are experiencing heavy snowfall causing several difficulties.

Reportedly, the heavy traffic was diverted back and police asked all the tourists who came to visit Atal Tunnel to return back to Manali. More snowfall was predicted in the coming days.

Heavy snowfall caused difficulty in driving vehicles due to slippery roads which again lead to heavy traffic on the south portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The videos of the vehicles gliding on the snow are becoming viral.

The videos were shared by a Twitter user Weatherman Shubham and he captioned them as, "Drive very carefully in snow and don't try to mess with the snow."

WATCH:

Meanwhile, district administration has issued an advisory saying that the tourists and local residents should refrain themselves from visiting these hilly regions amid heavy snowfall in these areas.

Read Also
IN PICS: World’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river to be operational soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI images of Ramayana characters

AI images of Ramayana characters

WATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

WATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Andrew Tate effect? Student goes on 'Alpha' rant after teacher rebukes him in classroom

Andrew Tate effect? Student goes on 'Alpha' rant after teacher rebukes him in classroom

Meet Rhythm Chanana, girl who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in Delhi Metro

Meet Rhythm Chanana, girl who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in Delhi Metro

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Check PM Modi and other ministers' tweet on the occasion