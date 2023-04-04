WATCH: Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

Vehicles glide amid heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu | Twitter

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing heavy snowfall including Kullu and Manali and neighbouring regions causing slippery roads and resulting in many vehicles being stuck at Atal Tunnel.

There was snowfall on the high peaks of district Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti on Monday, April 3. Along with Rohtang, Baralacha, Kunzum Pass, Shinkula Pass and Jalodi Pass along with Atal Tunnel Rohtang's North and South Portals are experiencing heavy snowfall causing several difficulties.

Reportedly, the heavy traffic was diverted back and police asked all the tourists who came to visit Atal Tunnel to return back to Manali. More snowfall was predicted in the coming days.

Heavy snowfall caused difficulty in driving vehicles due to slippery roads which again lead to heavy traffic on the south portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The videos of the vehicles gliding on the snow are becoming viral.

The videos were shared by a Twitter user Weatherman Shubham and he captioned them as, "Drive very carefully in snow and don't try to mess with the snow."

Drive carefully.. Do not try to mess with snow



Compilation of yesterday's best Manali drifts



Drive very carefully in snow



Meanwhile, district administration has issued an advisory saying that the tourists and local residents should refrain themselves from visiting these hilly regions amid heavy snowfall in these areas.