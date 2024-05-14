 Kurkure Divorce: Did UP Wife Demand To End Relationship After Husband Forgot Getting Her The Desi Snack?
A woman in Uttar Pradesh demanded a divorce after she was not given a packet of Kurkure by her husband, which only costed Rs 5. It was noted that the wife was suffering from an addiction of the desi snack, which compelled her to consume it every day.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Kurkure Divorce | Canva

Agra: We agree that it feels bad when you ask for something from your loved one but don't receive it, especially when you are truly craving for it. A woman in Uttar Pradesh demanded a divorce after she was not given a packet of Kurkure by her husband, which only costed Rs 5.

Divorce over Kurkure?

It was noted that the wife was suffering from an addiction of the desi snack, which compelled her to consume it every day. The woman's addiction led to disputes in their wed lock and the wife reportedly sought divorce over a pack of Kurkure.

The Agra-based woman initially left the husband's home and went back to her maternal place after the man failed to get her the beloved snack one day. He claimed to have forgotten bringing the snack home, but she approached the nearby police authorities and escalated the issue seeking a divorce.

Assisting the couple in the 'Kurkure divorce' matter, the woman's complaint of her husband not providing her with the snack on one day was noted by the cops. The Shahganj police in Agra, Uttar Pradesh then sent the married couple for counselling. The two had tied the knot only last year.

Similar incident in the past

A similar incident took place in the region, recently, and even made the headlines when a wife demanded a divorce after her husband brought her an "expensive" lipstick which was worth Rs 30. She alleged that the money he paid for the cosmetic was high, while he could have purchased a lipstick for even a lesser price. However, the man argued his side saying that the lipstick he gifted her was the cheapest available. The dramatic divorce case witnessed a counselling session where the matter was resolved and the couple were reunited.

In another recent case of divorce from Agra, that was recorded in February this year, a couple wanted to split their marriage after the husband found his wife's political presence in the region concerning after she became "too popular." The man didn't like his wife being involved in politics, and was adamant to make her quit the field. However, the woman was reportedly interested to continue.

