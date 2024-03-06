Agra: Couple Reunites After Fighting, Planning Divorce Over ₹30 Lipstick

A married couple in Agra had an escalated argument over a lipstick brought by the husband. Together for two years, the wife sought a divorce after complaining about the lipstick being too expensive. While the husband gifted her lipstick worth Rs. 30, she argued why he spent so much on the beauty product instead of going for an even cheaper option. The two went for a counselling session where the issue settled and saw them being reunited.

The woman stated household finances as the reason for her worry about the "expensive" lipstick. The Family Counselling Centre meanwhile asked the couple to understand each other and the husband agreed to buy her the lipstick of her choice, squashing the idea of divorce.

The incident was dramatic and saw the wife leave for her maternal home after the husband gifted her a lipstick of comparatively higher price. Reportedly, the wife took the issue to the Etmadpur police station. It was later that the police sought the Family Counselling Centre to look into the matter.

Counsellor Satish Khariwar was quoted in media reports bringing this bizarre case to light. It was noted that the wife hailed from the Etmadpur area of the state and the husband was from Mathura. Both, who were seeking a divorce over the escalated fight over the lipstick, have now been counselled and reunited.