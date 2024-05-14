'Kuchh Nahin Badla 54 Years Mein': Netizens React To Retro Photo Of Commuters Travelling Through Mumbai Local In 1970s

Mumbai: An old photo showing Mumbaikars travelling through the Mumbai local train has started a meme fest on the internet recently. The photo, claimed to be an image from the 1970s, shows citizens travelling in a packed local train of the Western Railways, as seen in the image. Netizens have rushed their comments on the photo stating that 'nothing has changed' in all these years.

In the photo uploaded by indianhistorypics on X, one can see huge rush of commuters travelling in a local. Passengers can be seen leaning out of the door, risking their lives during the travel. "1970s :: Commuting In Local Train , Bombay," read the caption of the photo post.

Soon after the retro photo went viral, netizens poured hilarious reactions on it which had only one thing common in it that 'Nothing has changed.'

Check some hilarious reactions here:

Local Train Services Disrupted Due To Bad Weather

The post comes just one day after the local train services took a toll on a Monday after sudden dust storms and thunder showers hit the city. Local trains on all the suburban lines, Central, Western and Harbour were delayed and operated at a very slow pace from the afternoon.

This resulted in massive crowding at several stations in peak hours. Many passengers were left on the platforms as completely crowded trains departed from all stations, while the ones inside faced issues to deboard the train at their desired stations.