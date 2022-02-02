Anand Mahindra employs quadruple amputee from Delhi who went viral; check here

Remember the double amputee whose video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on social media? Good news! That the man has got his 'deserved' job in a Mahindra company.

In late December, the Mahindra Group chairman had tweeted a video showing a Delhi-based quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle. The viral clip had caught the eye of Anand Mahindra, leading him to request his team to offer him a job.

Staying true to his word, Anand Mahindra made sure that the man gets employed. Identified as Birju Ram from the national capital, got recently hired at a Mahindra electric vehicle charging station.

"There have been many follow up videos and negative 'revelations' about this gentleman on YouTube But I want to thank Ram and Mahindra Logistics for employing Birju Ram at one of our EV charging yards in Delhi. EVERYONE deserves a break..." Mr Mahindra wrote, sharing images of the man signing his job papers. Birju Ram can be seen being welcomed with a bouquet of flowers as he signed the documents with a pen gripped in his mouth.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:39 PM IST