Amid farmers' protest, over 1.29 lakh signatures on petition to ban Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account

Over the last few months, as she began managing her own Twitter profile, actor Kangana Ranaut has emerged a controversial figure online. Her frequent tweets, on a multitude of current issues, appear to invoke adulation and anger at every turn, and her posts have also been removed by Twitter for violating its rules.

The latest outrage stems from Ranaut's strongly worded remarks against international pop star and businesswoman Rihanna, and her claim that those protesting at Delhi's borders were "terrorists".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," she had responded to Rihanna's post.

This is not the only post that has fueled controversy. In a post that has since been removed by Twitter for violating the company's rules, Ranaut had said that she was "elated" by the situation. This came amid the uproar caused by Greta Thunberg's now deleted 'protest toolkit' tweet.

"I don't remember being so happy/excited ever, the cancer in the body of this nation we were looking for has been located, identified and now the process of eradication will start, together we will see through this. Not just survive but also thrive. Jai Hind," she had written.