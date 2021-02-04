Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's 'hateful' tweet against cricketer Rohit Sharma - here's what she said

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has been supporting the farm laws, is not sparing anyone on social media for even the slightest form of support towards the protesting farmers.

In her recent tirade of Twitter attacks, Kangana picked on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma who tweeted about the issue.

He wrote, "India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether.”

Kangana quote-tweeted the same and wrote, "Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka? Why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being. These are terrorists who are causing ruckus. Say that na...itna daarr lagta hai?"