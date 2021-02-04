Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's 'hateful' tweet against cricketer Rohit Sharma - here's what she said

Actress Kangana Ranaut who has been supporting the farm laws, is not sparing anyone on social media for even the slightest form of support towards the protesting farmers.
In her recent tirade of Twitter attacks, Kangana picked on Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma who tweeted about the issue.
He wrote, "India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether.”
Kangana quote-tweeted the same and wrote, "Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka? Why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being. These are terrorists who are causing ruckus. Say that na...itna daarr lagta hai?"
However, Twitter deleted Kangana's tweet stating "it has violated Twitter rules".
Besides that, Twitter has also deleted other tweets where the actor had talked about "eradication" of "cancer" from the country.
This is not the first time that Twitter has taken action against Ranaut.
The actor's handle was last month briefly suspended after she posted a tweet in reference to the controversy surrounding Amazon Prime Video series "Tandav".
In the tweet, the actor had used the phrase "time to take their heads off", which was reported by many users as offensive.
Earlier, Kangana called pop star Rihanna a “fool”, “dummy”, "porn singer", and "porn star" for extending her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India.
Rihanna reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ."
Meanwhile, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjit Singh GK has sent a legal notice to social Twitter asking it to immediately delete the account of Ranaut for tweeting alleged defamatory statements against farmers.
The legal notice said the posts by the actress are factually incorrect and are maligning or tarnishing the image, reputation and goodwill of farmers and the entire Sikh community associated with them.
It also said that if the company fails to comply with the notice, it shall be solely at its risk and consequences and that Singh would be entitled to seek recourse of all legal remedies.