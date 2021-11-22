American model Hailey Bieber turns 25: Fans flood Twitter with adorable wishes and videos; have a look

Hailey Bieber; American model and wife of singer Justin Bieber turns 25 today, on November 22.

Hailey, like everyone else, has been spending her lockdown days with her family, which includes Justin Bieber, her spouse. In 2018, the Canadian pop artist married Hailey, a long-time friend, in a secret ceremony.

Hailey has modelled for a number of high-end brands, including Versace, Calvin Klein, and Charles & Keith. The 2020 lockdown has allowed fans to see more of Hailey and Justin.

Hailey is Stephen Baldwin's daughter, and niece of Alec, Daniel, and William Baldwin.

Ford Models was Baldwin's first modelling agency, after which she appeared in magazines like Tatler, LOVE, V, and i-D.

In the winter of 2014, she had her first commercial campaign for the clothing brand French Connection.

Baldwin made her ramp walk debut in October 2014, walking for Topshop and French fashion designer Sonia Rykiel.

She took part in a photo shoot for Love magazine in December 2014, which resulted in a short film taken by photographer Daniel Jackson and uploaded on the magazine's official YouTube channel.

As the American model who has Justin Bieber's heart, celebrates her 25th birthday today, have a look at how fans have shared wishes on Twitter:

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 01:52 PM IST