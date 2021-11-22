e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:56 AM IST

'Stay forever with us': Fans sing praises for #RahulDravid after Indian cricket team's victory against New Zealand

FPJ Web Desk
The Indian cricket team under the captaincy of skipper Rohit Sharma, and coach Rahul Dravid won by 73 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep of the T20I series against New Zealand.

This was India's second consecutive clean sweep victory in a T20I series versus New Zealand.

Dravid's first duty as head coach was also during this series, which has also been receiving praises on various social media platforms.

After India triumphed 3-0 after thrashing the Blackcaps by 73 runs in the third and final match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the overall administration of the three-match T20I home series versus New Zealand garnered a lot of appreciation on Twitter.

Some of India's key players, including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, took a back seat. It is also to be noted that New Zealand team was without their captain Kane Williamson.

IPL players Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) were also given maiden caps by India in the series.

What's next is the two-match series between India and Dravid begins on November 25 in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, have a look at the praises that have been flowing in for Rahul Dravid on his commendable job as head coach:

