Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:10 PM IST

'Ameeron ke yahan bhi seelan aati hai': Hrithik Roshan shares photo with mother; netizens find 'middle-class' issues

While Hrithik Roshan yet again managed to make hearts melt as he shared a picture with his mother Pinkie on Twitter, he also fell prey to the memes.
Dhea Eapen
Hrithik Roshan with his mother | via Hrithik Roshan on Twitter

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's fans are in awe ever since he posted a picture with his mother Pinkie Roshan on Wednesday morning.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug".

Hrithik's close friends and of course his fans showed their appreciation to the cute post in the form of a couple of red heart emojis.

Hrithik Roshan is one amongst India's highest-paid actors, with six Filmfares to his credit, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor. The actor has landed on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 multiple times since 2012, based on his income and popularity.

Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, on numerous occasions.He even appeared in a few films as a child actor and later worked as an assistant director on four of his father's films.

The actor who is well-known for his acting and dancing has proved he is pretty much a #familyman. Apart from the love and admiration he received from his fans, the actor's post also gave memers an opportunity to shine.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, fans were quick to point out the restoration work and the 'seelan' (damp wall) in the background. What followed was a meme fest!

Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 04:04 PM IST
