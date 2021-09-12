Watch: Ben Affleck pushes aggressive fan trying to photograph the actor with Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood star Ben Affleck recently had an unwelcome interaction after a night of laughter with Jennifer Lopez.

According to People magazine, Affleck was intercepted by an aggressive man trying to take his photo as he headed to the airport in Venice on Saturday.

The 'Last Duel' star put his hand on the man's chest and pushed him away during the brief encounter. His security team also stepped in to put distance between the actor and the man. Lopez trailed behind Affleck as they attempted to leave the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Affleck's encounter at the Venice airport occurred one day after he and Lopez made their red carpet return at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the Boston native's film 'The Last Duel'.

The Friday premiere marked the pair's first major red carpet together in over 15 years, with their last one being at the premiere of Gigli in July 2003.

Advertisement

US actor Ben Affleck and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

TOPSHOT - US actor Ben Affleck kisses US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck embrace as they arrive for the screening of the film "The Last Duel" presented out of competition on September 10, 2021 during the 78th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Advertisement

Joel C Ryan

The couple held hands and kissed as the photographers snapped their photo. Affleck looked dapper in a black Dolce and Gabbana tuxedo with satin lapel and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Meanwhile, Lopez wore a white mermaid style Georges Hobeika gown with low deep V-neckline, accentuated with a string of Swarovski crystal embellishments. She accessorized the dress with a Cartier bracelet, earrings and ring featuring yellow diamonds, an embellished silver clutch and Jimmy Choo platforms.

Affleck and Lopez had originally started dating in 2002 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got engaged that November, before postponing their September 2003 wedding and ultimately calling off their engagement in January 2004.

They rekindled their romance earlier this year before making it Instagram official in July. The relationship is now full speed ahead with a source telling People magazine in late August that the couple is "in it for the long run."

ALSO READ In Pics: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA at Venice Film Festival red carpet

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:03 PM IST