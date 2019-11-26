Amazon baffled by Maharashtra turmoil, confuses sarcastic tweet for customer complaint

With the ongoing confusion in Maharashtra's political scenario, even Amazon's bot got baffled. It misunderstood a sarcastic comment on Twitter for a consumer complaint and since then, Twitterati couldn't stop laughing.
One of the users asked Maharashtra BJP's representative Mukul Rohtagi why do they need seven days for floor test saying "What could possibly take 7 days" to which another user commented "BJP should not need more time. Party has been claiming 170+ MLAs support."
Mocking the party and replying to the comment, the former said "Orders placed on Amazon but delivery not happening." The sarcastic remark confused Amazon's bot, which replied by apologising for an 'unpleasant experience'. Even though the tweet was deleted, but Twitterati were fast at taking screenshot.
Earlier on Saturday, things took a dramatic turn in Maharashtra when a few of the NCP leaders moved under the leadership of Ajit Pawar to form the government with Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister and Pawar as Deputy CM.
Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP under Sharad Pawar and Congress filed a petition with the Supreme Court to conduct a floor test. Reserving judgement for Tuesday, the case saw arguments from all sides. Mukul told the court that the state Governor would call for a floor test in a few days and that an immediate floor test was not required, requesting the court not to order a floor test.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)