Amazon is listing "blood powder” to fake virginity and the internet is outraged

If it’s not on Amazon, it probably does not exist. Of course, one might argue that there are some things on Amazon that probably should not exist in the first place. But in general, Amazon items find at least a few taker.

Say you want a “Lifelike” elephant Inflatable to adorn your backyard, or perhaps a “Lizard Glow Bowling Ball” (yes, it is exactly what is sounds like) to roll that perfect strike. Or perhaps you’re a mobile phone addict in dire need of a ‘Mobile Phone Jail Cell’?

But these are all relatively innocuous items, not quite in the realm of a product that can be used to fake virginity. Or as the Amazon listing puts it, an “alternative for hymenoplasty”.

Sold by a company named ‘i-Virgin’ the Amazon listing calls it ‘Blood for the First Night’. Essentially, it is a small capsule with a mysterious “blood-powder” that one has to insert within the vagina a couple of hours before the “planned night”, says the product description. It add that the “high-quality blood powder contained therein then completely dissolves”.

It offers absolutely no details on what the ingredients of this power are or what kind of side effect it might have upon being introduced inside the body. There is however a very reassuring statement in the Amazon description that calls the product “Safe and Anonymous”. “No side effects. No needles. Not toxic. No anaesthesia. No surgery! Easy, fast, safe & convenient,” says the description.

Going by the listing, even suspiciously branded fake blood pills don’t come cheap. The product costs Rs. 3,600 and is currently being sold for a discount of Rs. 500. And if this is a little beyond your budget, don’t worry. They also offer EMI options.

Having been recently discovered on the internet this product has outraged many sensibilities.