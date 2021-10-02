e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:04 PM IST

'Alvida Legend': Pak comedian Umer Shareef's sudden demise leaves netizens in tears

Fans are in shock, as the world loses yet another legend, who knew best to bring nothing but smiles on faces.
Dhea Eapen
The sudden death of Pakistani comedian has brought tears in the eyes of the same audience who used to experience 'tears of laughter' whenever Umer would be performing on stage. Due to chronic medical issues, Umer Sharif passed away on October 2nd, Saturday in Germany.

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, confirmed the news of his untimely death. The comedian died on his way to the United States for treatment after a long illness. Last month, Sharif was hospitalised to Karachi's Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) after getting seriously ill. A video was also released in which a plea was made to Pakistan's Prime Minister for help with his medical treatment.

Fans are in shock as the world loses yet another legend, who knew best to bring nothing but smiles on faces. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their favourite memories of the legend, as they express their grief for the loss of a great soul, that can never be replaced.

Have a look:

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:04 PM IST
