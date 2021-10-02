'Alvida Legend': Pak comedian Umer Shareef's sudden demise leaves netizens in tears

The sudden death of Pakistani comedian has brought tears in the eyes of the same audience who used to experience 'tears of laughter' whenever Umer would be performing on stage. Due to chronic medical issues, Umer Sharif passed away on October 2nd, Saturday in Germany.

Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr. Mohammad Faisal, confirmed the news of his untimely death. The comedian died on his way to the United States for treatment after a long illness. Last month, Sharif was hospitalised to Karachi's Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) after getting seriously ill. A video was also released in which a plea was made to Pakistan's Prime Minister for help with his medical treatment.

Fans are in shock as the world loses yet another legend, who knew best to bring nothing but smiles on faces. Netizens have taken to Twitter to share their favourite memories of the legend, as they express their grief for the loss of a great soul, that can never be replaced.

Have a look:

Alvida legend 🙏may your soul Rest In Peace 🙏🙏🙏 #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

I am so heart broken on the death of #UmerShareef sb. He was indeed the undisputed king of comedy and the legend of Pakistan. May Allah SWT forgive him, elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha for his soul. #Respect pic.twitter.com/c2DBElmNBE — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 2, 2021

Perhaps,the first stand up comedian of Asian belt #UmerShareef is no more!

Thank you for all the smiles legend!

There can’t be anyone like you💔

May Allah grant you the highest place in Jannat.

Inna lillah wa inna ilahi rajaun #RIPUmerShareef https://t.co/vL5IZ8UP0T — Sayema (@_sayema) October 2, 2021

Watched this episode few weeks back these moments of #UmerShareef sahab with @WaseemBadami and pehlaaj sahab @iqrarulhassan



Today we lost another legandd #umarsharif......💔 pic.twitter.com/oPPHJ9XB3D — Maham (@maahaaam11) October 2, 2021

You will stay in our hearts forever ❤️ #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/8MGdRIOzof — علي (@OpusOfAli) October 2, 2021

From making us laugh like no one else, now left us shedding tears. Today we lost our Gem of comedy. Umer shareef is no more. #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/aCqM8TUdtK — Jedi | The chosen one. (@HassanRonaNhi) October 2, 2021

RIP the King of Comedy Umer Sharif

.#UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/mxPyUwnhsj — Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (@Rofl_Vibhu) October 2, 2021

You will be remembered for centuries Umar Sir.

Rest in peace!#UmerShareef 💔 pic.twitter.com/cMVmvYAH91 — Fatima Masroor🇵🇰⭐ (@FatimaMasroor56) October 2, 2021

Inna lillahi wa inna elaehi rajiun. The King of Comedy and inspiration of many comic actors has left us. Kayee dahayon tak sabko hansanay wala aaj chala gaya. Thank you for all those smiles and one-liners #UmerShareef. Allah apki maghfirat farmaye. pic.twitter.com/B5KcHyGy9f — Jibran T. Siddiqui (@jibransiddiqui) October 2, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 06:04 PM IST