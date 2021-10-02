'Give us privacy to move on': Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announce divorce, leaving fans in utter shock

On Saturday afternoon, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha resorted to social media to announce their separation as husband and wife. The announcement came after several rumours that relations between the two were tense. The stars made the announcement with a statement asking their fans to support and respect their privacy during this tough time.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya's marriage has been a topic of interest that has caused a lot of discussion for fans, as rumours went around suggesting were on the verge of divorcing. However, both of them kept mute until today, as they chose to refrain from addressing the rumours.

The two fell in love on the shoot of their film "Ye Maya Chesave", and eventually decided to get married in 2017 in Goa by throwing themselves a fantasy vacation wedding. They exchanged vows first in a traditional Hindu wedding, then in a Christian ceremony surrounded by close friends and family.

The news of #ChaySam getting divorced, has come across as a shock for netizens who were rooting for the couple ever since they were seen on screen together.

How quickly things change after marriage!#ChaySam 🥺

End of their Fairytale💔 — 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐒𝐫𝐢🕊 (@bearxbunny7) October 2, 2021

Wait..what 😳😳😳 — Divyansha Kaushik (@itsdivyanshak) October 2, 2021

I kept trashing all the rumours but dis news today not done 😞😞 #chaysam pic.twitter.com/UEqvM5gK72 — Harshitha (@Aurraxbliss) October 2, 2021

#ChaySam

Literally I can't take this 💔💔😭😭😭😭😭😭



Please please tell It was a joke 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wkTf4sBeRK — Veeru (@veeru2809) October 2, 2021

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 04:37 PM IST