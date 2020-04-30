All India Whatsapp Admins association president: Sanjay Gupta's dumb math take on Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor's death leaves Twitter in splits

Leaving everyone shocked, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning at 8:45 AM in Mumbai. He was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday. In September 2019, the veteran actor had returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Bollywood's most versatile actor Irrfan Khan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. He was 53. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

Meanwhile, after the Indian film industry lost two legendary actors in two days, Sanjay Gupta shared his "uncanny" mathematics.

He wrote, "Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan leave for their heavenly abode ! It’s so uncanny... Irrfan born 1967 and passes away at the age of 53. Rishi Kapoor born in 1953 passes away at the age of 67. 1967+53=1953+67= 2020. Fu** you 2020!!!"