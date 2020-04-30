Rishi Kapoor funeral: Images of Ranbir, Neetu, Alia, Kareena and Kapoor Khandan paying last respects

Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Instead, his body was driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.