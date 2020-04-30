Rishi Kapoor funeral: Alia, Kareena, Saif and others arrive at the crematorium for last rites

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor mortal remains were taken directly to a crematorium near the hospital where he breathed his last. The actor passed away at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and his remains were taken to Chandanwadi crematorium for last rites.
Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home, owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Instead, his body was driven directly to a crematorium in Marine Lines Chandanwadi. The last rites were performed around 3-4 pm on Thursday, in the presence of his family members. Randheer Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt were among the others who were present at the crematorium.
Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.
"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.
His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning.
Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.
Riddhima lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she will travel on road by car over 1400 kilometres from Delhi to Mumbai.
Inputs from IANS.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)