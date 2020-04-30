Rishi Kapoor funeral: Alia, Kareena, Saif and others arrive at the crematorium for last rites

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after a long battle with cancer.

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last," confirmed his family in a statement.

His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.

Riddhima lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she will travel on road by car over 1400 kilometres from Delhi to Mumbai.

Inputs from IANS.