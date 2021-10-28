'All hail Mukul Rohatgi!': Twitterati all praise for former Attorney General of India after Aryan Khan gets bail

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi who appeared for Aryan Khan's bail plea is basking in praise on social media as people are thanking him for finally getting the bail for Khan.

Rohatgi -- who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", joined Khan's existing battery of lawyers in the HC on Tuesday.

Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprises senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the Magistrate Court and Special NDPS Court, besides the HC.

Khan, 24, and 7 others were detained on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship, and the following day arrested, with another 12 subsequent arrests made in the sensational case.

(By agencies)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:20 PM IST