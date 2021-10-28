e-Paper Get App

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan, two others in Mumbai cruise drugs case
Updated on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:12 PM IST

'Khushi ki leher': SRK fans celebrate as Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in cruise drug bust case

FPJ Web Desk
Aryan Khan | File Photo

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Bombay High Court also granted bail to Arbaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in the case.

The news has spread cheers amgst SRK fans who are taking to Twitter to celebrate.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail along with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 04:49 PM IST
