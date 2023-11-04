Aliza Sehar MMS: Pakistani TikTok Star Breaks Down On Camera After Private Video Goes Viral, Says 'That Dog In Qatar Responsible...'

In the fast-paced realm of social media, one's fortunes can rise or fall overnight. While the power of social media to aid individuals in times of need is well-documented, it can also be a double-edged sword that thrusts people and their families into the shadows of ignominy.

Recently, the public eye turned towards Gurpreet and Sahaj, affectionately known as the "Kulhad Pizza Couple," as a private video of theirs surfaced on social media. As the video went viral, it brought with it a deluge of derogatory comments and public criticism.

Pakistan TikTok star devastated after private video goes viral

A similar controversy has erupted in neighbouring country. Pakistani TikTok star Aliza Seher found herself embroiled in a similar predicament. A private video of Aliza Seher began circulating widely across social media, leading to considerable scrutiny and public discourse.

In the wake of this unfortunate leak, Seher confronted a challenging situation. In response to the turmoil that followed, she posted a heartfelt video in which she was visibly distraught. Using strong language, Seher vented her frustration, directing her ire towards the individual responsible for the viral dissemination of her private video.

She expressed, "That dog in Qatar is the one responsible for the widespread circulation of my video. While I have received support from the cybercrime department, no action has been taken against this person. I want to extend my gratitude to all those who have stood by me and offered their support. My dedication and hard work are apparent for all to see. Even at the inception of my YouTube channel, I faced threats, but with the unwavering support of my family, I persevered."

Sehar, in contrast to other victims, had a specific suspect in her thoughts and purportedly identified an individual living in Qatar as the alleged perpetrator. During the inquiry, it was reported that this individual agreed to alter the video but denied any involvement in disseminating the clip on social media.

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Aliza Sehar is a well-recognised figure in Pakistan, celebrated for creating content that resonates with her followers due to its relatability. Her primary focus was on crafting TikTok videos that showcased her everyday tasks and routines. Whether it was assisting her family with farm work or demonstrating outdoor clay oven baking, this social media sensation consistently offered content that centered around her domestic life.