Kulhad Pizza Owner’s ‘Death’ Reports Go Viral On Social Media, Sehaj Arora Says ‘Don’t Trust Any Kind Of Interview’

Kulhad Pizza Owner’s ‘Death’ Reports Go Viral On Social Media | Twitter | Facebook

Jalandhar: The Kulhad Pizza owners have been hitting the headlines and are in the news for few days after an objectionable video of the couple went viral on social media. One of the owners of the famous outlet, Sehaj Arora is hitting the headlines as fake news of him committing suicide after the video went viral on social media. Sehaj Arora took to his official social media account to clear the air over the fake news of his death doing rounds on social media.

Sehaj Arora took to his official social media account and shared a video

Sehaj Arora took to his official social media account and shared a video in which it was claimed that he had died by suicide after the video of him and his wife Gurpreet Kaur's private moment went viral on the internet. Sehaj Arora said, "Fake News (Bohat Call Aa rhe 2 din ton please Stop) Media is requested not to edit old interviews and run them. Dear public Don't trust any kind of interview."

The search showed various videos in which it was claimed that Sehaj Arora had died

Sehaj shared a post by searching Sehaj Arora passed away on YouTube and he shared the result on his Facebook account. The search showed various videos in which it was claimed that Sehaj Arora had died and that Gurpreet Kaur is crying due to the loss of her husband. However, Sehaj Arora asked people to not believe such fake news and also urged people to refrain from spreading such misinformation on the internet.

He is being politically pressurised

Sehaj Arora earlier shared a post on his official Instagram account and urged the people and media to support them during their tough times after the video went viral on social media. He also said that he is being politically pressured to settle the matter. He refused to settle the matter and urged people to support him as he had no political support. Punjab Police arrested a woman who worked at the Kulhad Pizza joint and made the video viral to avenge after being fire from the job.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)