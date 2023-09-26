Kulhad Pizza Owner Shares Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post, Says 'Under Political Pressure To Settle The Matter'

Sehaj Arora Shares Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post | Instagram

Mumbai: One of the proprietors of the famous outlet Kulhad Pizza Sehaj Arora, whose objectionable video with his wife Gurpreet Kaur has been doing rounds on the internet, took to Instagram and appealed to the public and media that he has no support from any political party and asked for public support to stop the video from spreading. Nobody from any political party has approached him and his wife who are going through tough times after the video has leaked on the internet.

Sehaj Arora shared heart-wrenching Instagram Post

Sehaj Arora took to his official Instagram account and narrated the ordeal that he was facing after the video is doing rounds on the internet and asked the media to not issue any statement without evidence as this would harm their image even further. Sehaj Arora earlier released a video where he got emotional and urged everyone not to share the video.

He has no energy and he is not in the situation to make and release a video

He shared a post on Instagram and said that he has no energy and he is not in the situation to make and release a video and give an interview every time so he took to Instagram and shared a post appealing the people not to come to a judgement without evidence. He also urged not to issue any fake statement without evidence and that the Police is doing its work in connection with the matter.

He is being politically pressurised to settle the matter

Sehaj Arora also said that he is being politically pressurised to settle the matter (Razinama) as he denied to succumb to the pressure, statements were made against him to which he has proof. He said that Police is doing its work properly and that he needed public support. Sehaj Arora also urged the media and public to support them during these hard times as they don't have any political support. He urged the public and media to help them get justice in connection with the matter.

Jalandhar Police arrested a woman in connection with the matter

The Jalandhar Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested a woman in connection with the case. The Police said that the woman who was arrested for making the video viral on the internet was a former employee of the Kulhad Pizza outlet. The woman made the video viral in revenge after she was fired from the job. The woman demanded Rs 20,000 from a fake account for not sharing the video on the internet. She shared the explicit content on the internet after she did not receive the amount from the owner.

Sehaj Arora earlier blamed YouTuber Karan Dutta

Sehaj Arora earlier blamed YouTuber Karan Dutta for the incident. He said that the woman blackmailed him for sending the video to the YouTuber if the ransom amount was not paid to her. In his complaint Sehaj Arora mentioned about Youtuber Karan Dutta. Sehaj Arora said that he is not able to come out of his house and his family is under immense distress after the incident occurred.