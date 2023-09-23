Who Leaked Kulhad Pizza Couple's Viral MMS Video? Arrested Woman's Identity & Motive Revealed

The Jalandhar Police on Friday arrested a woman who had posted private videos of her former employer, the famous Kulhad Pizza couple, on social media. She had been terminated from her position at a pizza shop owned by the popular influencer couple in Jalandhar.

Former employee blackmails to 'avenge' firing

The police stated that the woman was dismissed from her job at the pizza shop due to her unsatisfactory performance.

The ex-employee had attempted to extort Rs 20,000 in exchange for the explicit content contained in the videos to 'avenge' her dismissal from the job.

The arrest followed the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) on September 20, invoking Sections 384 (extortion) and 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant provisions of the IT Act.

The accused woman had created a fake Instagram account and, on September 7, messaged the pizza shop owner Sehaj Arora, insisting on a payment of Rs 20,000 to prevent the release of a private video featuring him and his wife. She provided a bank account number and stipulated a deadline for the money transfer.

The police successfully traced the bank account and apprehended the woman on Friday. However, prior to her arrest, the private video featuring the pizza shop owners had already circulated widely on social media.

The police are currently probing the means by which the arrested woman obtained access to the video.

Pizza Shop owner breaks down on camera

On Friday, Sehaj Arora, the owner of the pizza shop, released a video of him in which he was seen crying and requesting people not to forward the video.

"I won't delve into whether the video is real or not. Instead, let's focus on the dire circumstances we find ourselves in. Just two days ago, my wife underwent surgery. Our home, which should have been filled with joy, now bears an atmosphere of despair. We live in uncertainty, unsure of what the future holds," Sehaj Arora said.

Arora shared the harrowing experience of approaching the police to report an alleged case of blackmail by a woman who demanded a monetary deposit, threatening to disseminate compromising videos to YouTuber Karan Dutta. He revealed that the woman in question has since been arrested by the police.

In a direct accusation, Arora pointed fingers at YouTuber Karan Dutta, asserting that Dutta was responsible for the viral spread of the video. He lamented the devastating impact it has had on his life and family, stating that he is on the brink of losing everything he has worked hard to build. The ordeal, he added, has placed his family in immense distress. "I am not able to step out of my house because of this ordeal," Arora said.

