Kulhad Pizza Owner Accuses YouTuber Karan Dutta Of Circulating Viral MMS Video, Says 'I'm Unable To Step Out Of House'

The proprietors of Kulhad Pizza in Jalandhar have found themselves at the epicenter of social media controversy following the emergence of a 'private video' depicting a couple in bed. The video in question was claimed to feature Sehaj Arora, the proprietor of the establishment, and his spouse. However, Arora has vehemently denied these allegations and has lodged a formal complaint with the police.

This pizza establishment in India is situated in Jalandhar, Punjab. The proprietor of the restaurant has asserted that he recently fell victim to blackmail by individuals posing as scammers on Instagram and blamed YouTuber Karan Dutta for masterminding the entire plan.

In an emotional video released on Instagram, Sehaj Arora broke down crying and he requested people not to forward the objectionable video.

Sehaj Arora breaks down on camera

"I won't delve into whether the video is real or not. Instead, let's focus on the dire circumstances we find ourselves in. Just two days ago, my wife underwent surgery. Our home, which should have been filled with joy, now bears an atmosphere of despair. We live in uncertainty, unsure of what the future holds," Sehaj Arora said.

Arora shared the harrowing experience of approaching the police to report an alleged case of blackmail by a woman who demanded a monetary deposit, threatening to disseminate compromising videos to YouTuber Karan Dutta. He revealed that the woman in question has since been arrested by the police.

Arora accuses YouTuber Karan Dutta

In a direct accusation, Arora pointed fingers at YouTuber Karan Dutta, asserting that Dutta was responsible for the viral spread of the video. He lamented the devastating impact it has had on his life and family, stating that he is on the brink of losing everything he has worked hard to build. The ordeal, he added, has placed his family in immense distress. "I am not able to step out of my house because of this ordeal," Arora said.

"I request all of you not to propagate the video any further. Our child was born just four days ago, and my wife is currently in a deeply distressing state, making her care incredibly challenging. What befell us is a situation that could happen to anyone. I humbly request you to imagine yourself in my shoes for a moment," Sehaj Arora said as he broke down in tears.

YouTuber responds to allegations

YouTuber Karan Dutta has made several videos in the last few days about the Kulhad Couple, the recent being on Friday morning, in which he mocked Sehaj Arora's allegations against him.

In his video response, Dutta dismissed Arora's allegations and raised a pertinent question: If Arora possessed this information when he filed a complaint 15 days ago, why did he not mention the woman or include Dutta in the complaint at that time? Dutta further queried the timing of Arora's reference to him, asserting that he has no connection to the matter.

Dutta said he was the first person to create a video addressing the situation, where he urged people not to harass the couple regarding the alleged video.

Referring to Arora as 'mentally unstable,', Dutta questioned why Arora was experiencing a series of unfortunate events despite both of them hailing from Jalandhar and sharing a similar level of fame.

"Do you have any proof? At least tell me name of one person to whom I have sent the video? If you have proof, present it. Or I am going to go file a defamation case against you," Dutta said.

The Kulhad Pizza couple

The Kulhad Pizza pair, a couple hailing from Jalandhar, initially gained fame for their unique pizza offerings. Their journey into the limelight began when a social media user's visit to their stall went viral. This sudden online attention led to an influx of customers, including well-known figures in Punjab. However, when the couple resurfaced in the trending spotlight for the second time, questions arose regarding the reasons behind their popularity.

During this resurgence in public interest, a private video featuring the couple was leaked on social media. Nevertheless, in response to this situation, Arora took to his Instagram account to address the issue. He asserted that the clip was generated by artificial intelligence (AI) and provided an update on the actions he had taken in response to the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)