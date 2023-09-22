 Disturbing Video: French Tourist Dies After Falling From Platform In Agra's Fatehpur Sikri Complex
Disturbing Video: French Tourist Dies After Falling From Platform In Agra's Fatehpur Sikri Complex

"The woman was taken to a hospital and doctors declared her brought dead. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident...proper action will be taken"

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Video: French Tourist Dies After Falling From Platform In Agra's Fatehpur Sikri Complex | Pexels

In an unfortunate incident, a female French tourist died after falling from a railing at the Fatehpur Sikri. A group of French tourists had gone to Fatehpur Sikri to visit the historic place.

Bhanu Chandra Goswami, DM, Agra said, "One female French tourist died after falling from a railing at the Fatehpur Sikri. A whole group had come to visit Fatehpur Sikhri. The woman was taken to a hospital and doctors declared her brought dead. A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident...proper action will be taken."

The Video

Trigger warning: The following visuals could be distressing to some users.

Steps to be taken to ensure safety of tourists

Goswami said that steps would be taken to ensure the safety of tourists at Fatehpur Sikri amid allegations that ambulance and first aid were not provided in time which resulted in the death.

DM Goswami further said, "The other tourists in the group are safe. It has come to the fore that there were lapses on the part of authorities to provide first aid on time and this is a serious issue. If it is found that there has been negligence on the part of any official then strict action would be taken against him."

