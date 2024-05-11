Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Comedian Shyam Rangeela 'Denied' Nomination From Varanasi; Blames EC & District Administration Over Issue

Shyam Rangeela |

UP: Comedian Shyam Rangeela has decided to contest against PM Modi from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. However, he is facing difficulty in obtaining the nomination form, and he has accused the Varanasi district administration of this issue. Additionally, Rangeela has urged the Election Commission to issue directives regarding this matter.

Rangeela took to his social media account and wrote, "The process of obtaining nomination forms in Varanasi has been made so complicated that it has become very difficult to get the form. After waiting in line for hours, the election office said that you should first submit copies of the Aadhaar cards of ten proposers (including signatures) and their phone numbers, only then will you get the treasury challan form for the form."

वाराणसी में नामांकन फॉर्म प्राप्त करने की प्रक्रिया इतनी जटिल कर दी गई है कि फॉर्म लेना बहुत ज़्यादा मुश्किल हो गया है, घंटों लाइन में लगने के बाद चुनाव कार्यालय से कहा गया कि आप दस प्रस्तावकों के आधार कार्ड की कॉपी (हस्ताक्षर समेत) और उनके फ़ोन नंबर पहले दीजिए तभी फॉर्म के लिये… — Shyam Rangeela (@ShyamRangeela) May 10, 2024

"However, such a provision is not in accordance with the rules of the Election Commission. I request the honourable Election Commission to provide proper directions to the Varanasi district administration, strengthening our faith in the democracy of this country," he added.

About Varanasi Lok Sabha Elections

The nomination process for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat began on May 7th, with the last date for nominations being May 14th. PM Modi is contesting from this seat for the third time. Alongside, Ajay Rai from the Congress-SP alliance and Atahar Jamal Lari from BSP are also contesting from this seat. The voting for the seventh phase on the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat will take place on June 1st.