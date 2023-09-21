Pakistan: Famous Restaurant Nisar Charsi Owner Arrested For Groping Foreign Tourists In Peshawar; Pics Goes Viral

Famous Restaurant Nisar Charsi Owner Arrested In Peshawar, Pakistan |

Peshawar: The owner of a famous restaurant named 'Nisar Charsi Tikka Shish Mahel' in Pakistan's Peshawar was arrested for groping and inappropriate behaviour with foreign tourists visiting Pakistan. Known by his first name Nisar, and after whom the famous outlet is named, the owner's pictures of groping a foriegn woman tourist had gone viral on social media. He was arrested by police in Peshawar on Wednesday (September 20), according to local Pakistan news media reports.

Police takes action

Following the images of the incident going viral in Pakistan on the social media platforms, the Capital City Police issued an order to arrest Nisar, the owner of Nisar Charsi Tikka and initiate legal action against him under the relevant charges of Pakistan Penal Code in Peshawar.

Outrage on social media over owner's behaviour

"The infamous Charsi Tikka Owner, Nisar Khan ‘Charsi’ has been put behind bars by Peshawar police after residents complained he was kissing his customers on the road, that included some foreign tourists," said a user on X (formerly Twitter).

نثار چرسی کا کئی بار غیر ملکی سیاخوں کے ساتھ غیر اخلاقی حرکتیں برداشت سے باہر اس سے پشتونوں کی بدنامی ہوتی ہے اور پھر خاک غیر ملکی یہاں آینگے اس پر کے پی کے پولیس ایکشن لے ۔ @PeshawarCCPO@iihtishamm#anshaafridi pic.twitter.com/wvKpyJ9VCf — Wali Rehman (@WaliUrRehman333) September 20, 2023

A local media report in Pakistan reported that the accused owner of the restaurant was booked for "indecent conduct" with foreign national tourists who were temporarily staying at a local hotel in Peshawar.

Repeat offender

This is not the first time that Nisar has been called out for his behaviour with female tourists or foreign natonals in Pakistan's Peshawar. His behaviour with the tourists have often been a subject of debate on the social media in Pakistan.

"He was acting like a creep in different videos with nonconsensual touches and kisses especially with foreign tourists. Good job Kp police!" wrote a user.

He was acting like a creep in different videos with nonconsensual touches and kisses especially with foreign tourists. Good job Kp police! https://t.co/0XtRbGCA2M — Arshad Afridi (@Arshad_Afridi) September 20, 2023

