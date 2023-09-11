Hyderabad Crime: Man Beaten To Death For 'Extra Raita' At Meridian Biryani Restaurant In Punjagutta; Horrific Visuals Surface

Man Beaten To Death On Asking For Raita | Twitter | Pixabay

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a customer was beaten to death at a biryani joint allegedly over asking extra raita in Hyderabad's Punjagutta. The incident occurred at the famous biryani joint Meridian Biryani Restaurant located in Hyderabad's Punjagutta. An argument broke out between the customer and the hotel staff when the customer was asking more raita with the biryani. The owner and the staff of the restaurant allegedly beat him to death over the altercation.

Many incidents of fight have happened at the restaurant

The customer has been identified as Liyaqat. He is said to be a resident of Chandralok area in Hyderabad. There are reports that he was married and had kids also. As per reports, the incident occurred at around 11 PM at the Meridian Biryani Restaurant in Punjagutta. This is not the first time that the restaurant has been involved in such incident. The locals say that many incidents of fight has happened at the restaurant. They also said that they park their cars in the area and also create traffic jams. The hotel staff also treats the customers in a rude manner.

Man ordered biryani and did not get raita with it

As per reports, the man came to the restaurant and ordered biryani. He noticed that the restaurant has not served raita with the biryani. He asked the staff to provide raita with the biryani, to which the staff denied. He kept on asking for raita and an argument broke out with the staff and the owner of the restaurant.

The staff and owner of the restaurant took the man inside and started beating him

The staff and the owner of the restaurant took the man inside and started beating him after locking the room from inside. After sometime the police arrived at the restaurant and took the injured man with them to the nearby hospital. The victim was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

Police initiates investigation

The police have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. They are also investigating the CCTV cameras in the restaurant. They are also checking the CCTV footage in the surrounding areas.

