Chennai News: Youth Stabbed To Death After Drunken Brawl Over Biryani Order In Ambattur; Horrific Visuals Surface

Chennai: In a shocking incident a 22-year-old youth was killed by a gang after a drunken brawl outside an eatery house in Tamil Nadu's Ambattur. The murder was caught on camera. It can be seen in the video that the victim is attacked with a sharp object while he was waiting outside a biryani joint in Ambattur. As per reports, the deceased has been identified as Balachandran who hails from Ambattur and works at a factory in the Ambattu industrial estate.

Stabbing after argument

As per reports, the incident occurred after an argument broke out between Balachandran and another man while he was buying biryani at the eatery. Balachandran was waiting outside the eatery to buy food after consuming liquor at a Tasmac liquor shop in Mannalurpet. Another group of youngsters arrived at the eatery while Balachandran was waiting there. Balachandran was accidentally pushed by the man from other group to which he got angry and the clash broke out between them.

Accused fled the spot

As per reports, the police investigation revealed that Balachandran had a heated argument with the man from the other group after which Balachandran tried to hit the other man who was also said to be in an inebriated condition with a helmet. The group then rounded up Balachandran and started hitting him by pushing him to the ground. Another man from the group then attacked Balachandran with a knife and stabbed him several times. After brutally stabbing Balachandran the gang fled the spot.

Police initiates probe

Balachandran was taken to a nearby hospital by a passerby. He was declared dead by the hospital authorities. A case has been registered in connection with the murder and police has initiated probe and also investigating the CCTV cameras in the area. The horrific murder was also caught on camera in which the man can be seen brutally stabbing Balachandran after he falls to the ground.

