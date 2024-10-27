 'Aliens': People Freak Out After UFOs Appear In The Night Sky, Watch Video
A video from Indiana, USA is doing rounds on social media. The videos mainly show several orbs of light appearing in the night sky. Some of them even appear in a curved line as if they are on a rim of a disc (flying saucer anyone?). The lights do not appear all at once but gradually turn on in sequence.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Image for representation | Freepik

For centuries, humankind has wondered if it is the only intelligent civilization in the Universe. From the time humans gained the capability of looking at the sky in amazement and wonder, there has always been speculation about intelligent life elsewhere. And this question has been pondered over with joy and also with fear. This was very much on display when Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) were spotted in the night sky of Indiana in USA. Even videos of these sightings have been shared widely on social media.

The videos mainly show several orbs of light appearing in the night sky. Some of them even appear in a curved line as if they are on a rim of a disc (flying saucer anyone?). The lights do not appear all at once but gradually turn on in sequence.

The videos posted online show people exclaiming in awe as they aren't able to explain these lights.

Watch the video below.

These videos have caused a flurry of reactions.

“I’ve seen many easily explained radar anomalies over the years…but never a huge rectangle with a clearly defined vapor shock wave and trail,” one of the witnesses told the Daily Mail.

“Judging by the image size, [the] rectangle would be approximately 20 miles in length,” said the witness.

Even on social media, people were posting surprised reactions and hinting that this incident needs to be investigated. Many netizens outright declared that these were aliens.

“Humanity best be thinking about how to deal with aliens. No more denying they are here,” said one social media user.

But there were a few cool minds who appeared to opine that the lights were not of alien origin but were flares deployed by US Air Force. Incidentally, Indiana, where these lights appeared has a US Air Force base.

There was no official comment from the US Air Force.

