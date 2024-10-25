Zomato's Viral Diwali Ad Has An Outer Space Connection, Brand Tags NASA While Releasing Video Online

Zomato's Viral Diwali Ad Video | Zomato on X

Diwali mood is already in the air. Wait, not just in the air but even outside Earth. You might be wondering what we are speaking about, only until we share with a viral advertisement released by Zomato. Ahead of the festival season, the food delivery brand uploaded an ad video on social media which came with an outer space connection to it. It also waved hands at NASA with their drill for the 'Festival of Lights'.

On October 24, Zomato posted its promotional video created around the Diwali season. The ad was not an usual one. It had a creative touch and resembled NASA and its communication with space station officials.

Before we spill the beans about the Zomato's Diwali ad video, which is going being widely circulated on social media, we ask you check it yourself.

Watch video

Sharing the video online, Zomato tagged NASA and wrote, "Y'all know the drill for this Diwali".

The video opened by showing an astronaut named "Satya from NASA" constantly communicating with a government official on the earth, all characters being staged for entertainment purposes. The 95-second-long video saw Satya eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of illuminated India to feel the vibes of Diwali.

Diwali lights seen?

Zomato's creative ad video filmed the NASA official constantly giving a negative feedback when asked about being able to spot Diwali lights from above. "Negative, still negative sir," he kept saying in the video unless the brand marked its presence.

"Positive, sir"

A while into the video, a Zomato delivery partner was seen bringing a sweet box to the government official. When he opened the box of Kaju Katli, a much-loved Indian sweet, the NASA official promoted excitedly that he could see the country shining brightly and decked up with Diwali lights. Astronaut was heard saying, "Positive, sir!"

The Diwali campaign resonated with the tagline, "Mithai Zomato karo, desh ko roshan karo" (Order sweets from Zomato, brighten the country)".



Video goes viral

The video has gone viral and received more than 21,000 views on X already. Internet users were amused by the content and they called it "Very cool". One of the netizens even echoed the idea conveyed by the food delivery brand when he wrote, "Zomato lightning the hearts of every Indian".