Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra trailer out; Twitterati go on meme fest

Image credits: Google

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan's movie Brahmastra is out. The movie is set to release on 9th September 2022.

Kapoor essays the role of Shiva. As soon as the trailer of the film was released, Twitterati went on a meme fest. Take a look at the best memes.

#Brahmastra ka trailer aadha naagin aur aadh jaani dushman ka trailer lag raha hai. — बुलेट बाबा (@BuletBaba) June 15, 2022

Why did #Brahmastra trailer remind me so much of this movie 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rGA0PYpDMe — Zaid (@zaidkhanmagic) June 15, 2022

Me putting ghee in an already heated conco between ppl... #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/3SbldUEtM8 — Abhishekkkk...क ? (@Boht_hogya_abhi) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar. It was on the sets of this movie that Alia and Ranbir fell head-over-heels in love. The story and screenplay of the movie has been done by Mukerji. The movie has been produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures in association with Star Studios. The film is a part of one of the planned triology of an imaginary universe named Astraverse. The movie is being presented by SS Rajamouli in South. What do you think of the memes? Let us know your views about the same in the comment section.