Brahmastra trailer: Fans spot Shah Rukh Khan in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor movie

After a long wait, the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited movie Brahmastra is out. The movie, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, is releasing after a long time, all due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans could not keep calm after watching their favourite pair together. Although netizens also came up with theories that Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the movie. You heard it absolutely right. Check the tweets here:

Any Body Notice Khan Sahab #ShahRukhKhan As Scientist ..?

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gt4eDAbYTJ — PRAMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) June 15, 2022

I felt like.. He's our king👑😍🥵

Bcs he's playing role of scientists👨‍🔬



Did you feel it too?.. 🤔#BrahmastraTrailer #ShahRukhKhan

pic.twitter.com/hs4VF3GlrC — 🪄I'ᴍ NɪTɪNSRK𓀠🪄 (@asim_diehard) June 15, 2022

As per reports online, SRK plays the role of a scientist in the movie. A report in Bollywood Hungama states, "Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a scientist who is working towards creating powerful energy from resources around him. He has access to the most treasured weapon of the universe - Brahmastra - which is a major source of his energy. He appears in the first 30 mins of the film, and it's his character that results in the beginning of Brahmastra's journey.” As per our sources, Khan also has power of fire and becomes Hanuman though he plays the scientist in the film.