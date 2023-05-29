 Alert! 100-foot asteroid, plus 4 others approaching Earth today, says NASA
NASA uses an array of technological equipment, such as ground-based telescopes, radar systems, space-based telescopes, observatories, and much more, to track asteroids.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Asteroids approaching Earth always make headlines, and the latest asteroid approach is about to happen soon. The scientists at the American space agency NASA have warned that a 100-foot asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

NASA's asteroid watch page has released a list of five upcoming asteroids, including a giant 100-foot space rock that is set to make a close encounter with Earth.

Here is the list:

Asteroid 2023 JZ4: The monstrous, aeroplane-sized asteroid that measures 100 feet in size and will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 1.43 million miles. It is travelling at a blistering speed of 57,885 kmph. 

Asteroid 2021 KO2: This 28-foot bus-sized asteroid is all set to make a close approach to Earth on May 29. It will come as close as 3.75 million miles to Earth. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is moving towards Earth at a fiery speed of 50,215 kmph.

Asteroid 2023 KV3: Asteroid 2023 KV3 will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 2.96 million miles.

Asteroid 2023 KV2: The giant 73-foot asteroid 2023 KV2, will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 1.58 million miles.

Asteroid 2023 KU2: This 36-foot, bus-sized asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 28, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of merely 675,000 miles. It is travelling at a speed of 52,800 kilometers per hour. 

