Alert! 100-foot asteroid, plus 4 others approaching Earth today, says NASA

Asteroids approaching Earth always make headlines, and the latest asteroid approach is about to happen soon. The scientists at the American space agency NASA have warned that a 100-foot asteroid is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

NASA's asteroid watch page has released a list of five upcoming asteroids, including a giant 100-foot space rock that is set to make a close encounter with Earth.

NASA uses an array of technological equipment, such as ground-based telescopes, radar systems, space-based telescopes, observatories, and much more, to track asteroids.

Here is the list:

Asteroid 2023 JZ4: The monstrous, aeroplane-sized asteroid that measures 100 feet in size and will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 1.43 million miles. It is travelling at a blistering speed of 57,885 kmph.

Asteroid 2021 KO2: This 28-foot bus-sized asteroid is all set to make a close approach to Earth on May 29. It will come as close as 3.75 million miles to Earth. NASA has revealed that the asteroid is moving towards Earth at a fiery speed of 50,215 kmph.

Asteroid 2023 KV3: Asteroid 2023 KV3 will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 2.96 million miles.

Asteroid 2023 KV2: The giant 73-foot asteroid 2023 KV2, will make its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of just 1.58 million miles.

Asteroid 2023 KU2: This 36-foot, bus-sized asteroid will be nearing planet Earth on May 28, 2023. This asteroid will make its closest approach to the planet at a distance of merely 675,000 miles. It is travelling at a speed of 52,800 kilometers per hour.