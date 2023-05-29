 NASA releases astonishing image of ‘Heart-Shaped’ glacier on Pluto’s surface
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured the 'heart-shaped' glacier on Pluto's surface.

Monday, May 29, 2023
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) keeps space enthusiasts updated on the latest developments with galaxies, stars, and planets in our solar system and treats the views with some stunning captures from space. In its latest update, NASA shared an image captured by the agency’s New Horizons spacecraft of a ‘heart-shaped’ glacier on Pluto’s surface.

The space agency posted the beautiful picture on Instagram with a caption that said, "Absence makes the heart grow fonder."

NASA further explained details about the heart-shaped glacier, that lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains. It is thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice. ⁣

Pluto lies in the Kuiper Belt, a donut-shaped region of icy bodies that are remnants from the early days of our solar system, beyond the orbit of Neptune. The small icy world is on average around 3.7 billion miles (5.9 billion kilometers) away from the Sun, but its oval shaped orbit can bring Pluto closer to than Neptune at its closest point, expanding the tenuous atmosphere as it gets closer to our Sun.⁣

article-image

