Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Portland Airport After Window Rips Off Mid-Air; Horrific Videos Surface

In a horrifying incident, an Alaska Airlines flight with 174 passengers and 6 crew members was forced to make an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a window of the plane blew out mid-air. Panic gripped the passengers of the flight as the window of the aircraft blew out while the plane was in the air.
The horrific video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the passengers are terrified after the incident occurred in the air. The incident occurred on Friday (January 5) night.
The videos of the incident have hit the internet and are going viral since then. It can be seen in the video that the passengers are wearing oxygen masks and tightened their seat belts after an emergency was declared in the aircraft. It can also be seen in the video that wind is blowing through the window, which was ripped off while the plane was in the air. The plane reached an altitude of over 16,000 feet and landed back safely.
There are reports that the depressurization was so extreme that it caused a child's shirt to be ripped off, as he was sitting closest to the ripped window. Alaska Airlines flight AS1282 took off from Portland International Airport and was scheduled to land at Ontario International Airport in California. The flight took off around 4.40 PM and was forced to make an emergency landing at 5.30 PM.
The passengers lost their mobile phones in the incident as their phones were sucked out of the window that blew out mid-air. All the 174 passengers and the 6 crew members who were onboard landed safely at Portland International Airport. Alaska Airlines reportedly made alternative arrangements for the passengers to reach their destination.
Boeing said, "We are aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight AS1282. We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer. A Boeing technical team stands ready to support the investigation."