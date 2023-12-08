S7 Airline Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Technical Malfunction; Video Surfaces

AIRCRAFT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING | @UkrReview

Moscow, Dec 8: A passenger plane with 176 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Novosibirsk airport in Russia on Friday morning after its engine caught fire shortly after takeoff, local media reported. When the Boeing 737 plane, operated by S7 Airline, was flying from Novosibirsk to Moscow, it experienced a technical malfunction after which it made a safe emergency landing.

🛬🔥 Russia, a Boeing-737 plane with 176 Russians on board almost crashed - it made an emergency landing during the flight from Novosibirsk to Moscow due to "engine pumping"



🤔 By the way, this incident was the second such incident in the last two days! pic.twitter.com/gNHHXmmAGP — The Ukrainian Review (@UkrReview) December 8, 2023

Plane suspended from operation till investigation is on

The incident occurred around 07:00 local time (0000 GMT), Xinhua news agency reported. "No one was injured," an official of the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office said, adding that "the passengers were accommodated in the airport building and a reserve aircraft was being prepared for the flight." The transport prosecutor's office is checking the circumstances of the aviation incident, and the plane is suspended from operation till the investigation is pending.