Air Canada Flight En Route Delhi Makes Emergency Landing In Baku Due To Low Oil Pressure

Air Canada flight en route from Toronto to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku, Azerbaijan, after the aircraft's captain sent out a distress call. The emergency landing was prompted by low oil pressure detected in the left engine of the Boeing 777. The aircraft, carrying 301 passengers, successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 15:50 local time.

To ensure the passengers reach their destination, a new aircraft is set to depart today to pick up the customers and complete the journey to Delhi.

