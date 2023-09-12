Indian Government Offered Air India One For PM Justin Trudeau's Return To Canada, He Declined: Reports

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau |

The Government of India offered to send Air India One, the official aircraft of the Indian Prime Minister, to Canada yesterday so that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation could fly back immediately, reports said.

The Government of India offered to send Air India One to Canada 24 hours before Justin Trudeau's eventual departure. However, Canada expressed regret 6 hours later and said that they would wait for their own plane.

'Technical snag' in plane forced PM Trudeau to extend visit

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation finally made their departure from India on Tuesday after a technical issue with their plane was resolved. Earlier, there were reports that the flight on its way to India to get back the Canada PM was diverted due to reasons not mentioned. A snag in the aircraft of Canada PM Justin Trudeau forced him to extend his visit for over 40 hours in India following the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Earlier, the Canada government on Monday (September 11) said that the earliest possible departure of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation from Delhi would be Tuesday (September 12) late afternoon. Canada had said that the country's armed forces were continuing with their efforts to bring back the Prime Minister and his delegation home.

Canada Prime Minister and his delegation were scheduled to leave New Delhi after the G20 summit concluded on Sunday. However, they are stranded in India's national capital due to technical issues with their plane, according to reports.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)