 Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH VIDEO)

Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH VIDEO)

In the video, Shraddha listens to the worries of the sanitation worker and films instances of reckless waste disposal by people.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
article-image
Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH VIDEO) | Twitter

Remember the comedian who went viral for creating a video on massive layoffs and also met PM Modi earlier this year? Aiyoo Shraddha updated her social media profile with a video that shows her walking into the dumping ground in Bengaluru City. But why? She goes there along with a sanitation worker named Savithri to understand the challenges they face at work, and how basic efforts from people can make things better for them.

Wait, what is it all about? In case you didn't understand the scene so far, the video narrates it all. In the video, Shraddha listens to the worries of the sanitation worker and films instances of reckless waste disposal by people. It shows Savithri picking a few domestic and medical waste products which not only pose a threat to her safety but also make it difficult for her to recycle them.

Take a look at the video

Read Also
Mumbai News: Abandoned Newborn Found In Garbage Bin Gets New Life
article-image

To begin with, Savithri comes across a food box filled with rice. And later, a bottle stuffed with chips wrapper - yes, you read that right. Reacting to this, she says in the video, "Why do people do things like this, this can't be removed." Shraddha adds to spread awareness and help sanitation workers in recycling, "Mat karo aisa. Keep it simple. Chips khao, chips ka packet phenk do; pani peeyo, pani ka bottle phenko."

Seconds later, they pick something shocking from the dump yard. Noting that the sanitation worker in the video lacked proper safety tools on job, Shraddha was shocked and worried to see Savithri pick a pointed injection with her bare hands. She also spread the message that medical waste must not be thrown casually along with domestic waste as it needs special handling.

"Who did this," she asks in a quest on seeing the injection there. "Some of our efforts are definitely turning this into a dangerous place to work for Savithri and her colleagues while they're trying to make this city a better place to live in... Let us dispose of our waste responsibly."

Read Also
Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha meets UK's Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt, has 'Masala Dosa' with him
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Trending News: Apple Shoes From The 90s Are Now On Sale; You Can't Really Guess The Price

Trending News: Apple Shoes From The 90s Are Now On Sale; You Can't Really Guess The Price

Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH...

Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH...

'U Are In Karnataka Learn Kannada' Image Of Auto Goes Viral; Netizens Remain Divided

'U Are In Karnataka Learn Kannada' Image Of Auto Goes Viral; Netizens Remain Divided

Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

Agra Viral Video: Woman Dances On Railway Track, Daughter Records Reel; Both Arrested

'Flying With A Hero': IndiGo Staff Proudly Host Kargil Hero Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar On Pune-Bound...

'Flying With A Hero': IndiGo Staff Proudly Host Kargil Hero Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar On Pune-Bound...