Aiyyo Shraddha Visits Dumping Ground In Bengaluru City With Sanitation Worker For THIS Reason (WATCH VIDEO)

Remember the comedian who went viral for creating a video on massive layoffs and also met PM Modi earlier this year? Aiyoo Shraddha updated her social media profile with a video that shows her walking into the dumping ground in Bengaluru City. But why? She goes there along with a sanitation worker named Savithri to understand the challenges they face at work, and how basic efforts from people can make things better for them.

Wait, what is it all about? In case you didn't understand the scene so far, the video narrates it all. In the video, Shraddha listens to the worries of the sanitation worker and films instances of reckless waste disposal by people. It shows Savithri picking a few domestic and medical waste products which not only pose a threat to her safety but also make it difficult for her to recycle them.

Take a look at the video

To begin with, Savithri comes across a food box filled with rice. And later, a bottle stuffed with chips wrapper - yes, you read that right. Reacting to this, she says in the video, "Why do people do things like this, this can't be removed." Shraddha adds to spread awareness and help sanitation workers in recycling, "Mat karo aisa. Keep it simple. Chips khao, chips ka packet phenk do; pani peeyo, pani ka bottle phenko."

Seconds later, they pick something shocking from the dump yard. Noting that the sanitation worker in the video lacked proper safety tools on job, Shraddha was shocked and worried to see Savithri pick a pointed injection with her bare hands. She also spread the message that medical waste must not be thrown casually along with domestic waste as it needs special handling.

"Who did this," she asks in a quest on seeing the injection there. "Some of our efforts are definitely turning this into a dangerous place to work for Savithri and her colleagues while they're trying to make this city a better place to live in... Let us dispose of our waste responsibly."

