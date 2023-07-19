Mumbai News: Abandoned Newborn Found In Garbage Bin Gets New Life

Rajawadi Hospital, Mumbai |

An abandoned newborn rescued by police from a garbage bin in Powai finds a home at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. On June 12, the newborn was rescued by Powai police when an alert citizen noticed him inside a garbage bin. The 1.4kg infant was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the civic body, Powai police is investigating the matter. “The infant’s body temperature had dropped and was shivering when brought to the hospital. However, the doctors immediately provided treatment and was kept under the guidance of the pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) experts,” said the BMC official.

Recovering in the hospital, the baby presently weighs 2.2kg. The child was fed milk through Simyl MCT and Human Milk Bank.

Along with doctors and nurses, Archana Pawar, a female police constable of the Powai Police Nirbhaya Squad, is continuously stationed at the hospital, to take care of the baby.

The baby presently weighing 2.2 kg, is being fed milk through Simyl MCT and Human Milk Bank. The Human Milk Bank at Rajawadi Hospital is the first ever human milk bank in a municipal suburban hospital.

The Rajawadi Hospital authorities have provided information about the treatment of the baby to the police and based on that the police administration is conducting further investigation.

