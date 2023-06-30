Mumbai: One-Day-Old Infant's Body Found Floating in Open Nullah in Rajawadi, Investigation Underway | Representative Image/ FPJ

Mumbai: The body of a one-day-old infant was found floating in an open nullah located in Rajawadi area of Vidyavihar.

The body was spotted by a passerby on June 25, who immediately alerted the police. Upon reaching the spot, the Tilak Nagar police took the infant to Rajawadi hospital, but it was declared dead upon arrival. The flowing nullah is located near Aditya Society, Tansa Pipe Line Road, in Rajawadi area.

CCTV cameras being scanned

Police officers conducted a punchnama at the spot; however, the locals claimed to have no knowledge about the body, nor did they witness anyone disposing of the baby in the nullah. The nullah is situated between two societies with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, which are currently being examined to identify the person responsible for the crime, as stated by the police. In addition, they are also making inquiries at nearby hospitals to ascertain if a woman fitting the timeline of the baby's age and time recently gave birth. Police informants have also been asked to inquire among local women about any recently pregnant individuals to aid in identifying the perpetrator.

At present, a case has been registered against an unknown woman under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of a dead body) of the Indian Penal Code.